Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 117,083 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,083 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 3.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $157,486,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $98,181,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.91. 3,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -299.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

