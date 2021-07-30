StoneX Group Inc. Sells 95 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.58. 11,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,762. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

