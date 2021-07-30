StoneX Group Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 133.11, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,481 shares of company stock valued at $86,647,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.