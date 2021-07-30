StoneX Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 971.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.98. 23,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,383. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

