VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.81. 7,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,359. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27.

