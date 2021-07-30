Invst LLC Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:HRB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

