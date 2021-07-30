Invst LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,199. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $90.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.