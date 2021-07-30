Invst LLC Acquires Shares of 3,408 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

