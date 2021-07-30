Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report earnings per share of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($7.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $109.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

