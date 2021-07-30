Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by 95.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

