KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,138,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,273,000.

Shares of ILF opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.93. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

