Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,054 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. 90,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,834,357. The company has a market cap of $232.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

