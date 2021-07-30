Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 169,997 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.91. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

