$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.59. 18,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,045. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

