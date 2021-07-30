Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $607.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

