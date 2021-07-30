Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.57. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,003. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $172.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.