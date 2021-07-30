Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

NYSE WSO traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.00. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,035. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

