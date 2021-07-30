Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,091 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $59.04. 3,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,956. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.