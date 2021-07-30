Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

