HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,563 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

