Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 13,165 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $79,931,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.67 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

