Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.