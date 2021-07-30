Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

Shares of EL stock opened at $333.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.75 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

