HM Payson & Co. Sells 600 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX opened at $115.63 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.15. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,622,868 shares of company stock worth $227,661,372. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.