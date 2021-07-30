Tompkins Financial Corp Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 271.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

DELL opened at $96.53 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

