Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,000 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $197.71 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $133.43 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.13.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

