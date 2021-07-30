KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,109 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 99.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 272.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

