Tompkins Financial Corp Has $108,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $65,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $3,243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

