Sierra Capital LLC Takes Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,262 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Bankwell Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

