CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,577.05 ($46.73). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,549 ($46.37), with a volume of 780,673 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,637.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

