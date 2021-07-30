Daimler (ETR:DAI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €75.06 ($88.31). Daimler shares last traded at €74.01 ($87.07), with a volume of 2,366,891 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAI. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.64 ($107.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is €76.03.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

