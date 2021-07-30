New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Up 183.3% in July

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NDVLY remained flat at $$2.39 during trading hours on Friday. 2,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56. New World Development has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
New World Development Company Profile
