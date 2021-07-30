Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Lantheus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.420 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. 3,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,851. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -150.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

