CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.

NYSE:CNO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,246. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

