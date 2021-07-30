Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Rises By 189.9%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the June 30th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,487,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 2,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

