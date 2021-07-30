Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Short Interest Update

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Carbon Energy stock remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873. Carbon Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98.
Carbon Energy Company Profile
