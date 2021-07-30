$59.09 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report sales of $59.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $61.02 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $225.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $252.50 million, with estimates ranging from $246.09 million to $258.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 82,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,339. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $369.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 48,240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.