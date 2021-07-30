FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Issues Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $18.91. 65,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,780. The firm has a market cap of $257.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.41. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

