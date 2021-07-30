Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 69.54 ($0.91). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 241,662 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.41. The company has a market cap of £369.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,875 ($25,966.81). Also, insider James Bunn purchased 35,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

