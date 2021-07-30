Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 136.80 ($1.79). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 134.20 ($1.75), with a volume of 173,864 shares changing hands.

BEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £211.00 million and a PE ratio of 1,322.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.