Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $204.12 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $205.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.21. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

