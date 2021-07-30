Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

