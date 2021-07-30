Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.14

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.14 and last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 120480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$560.29 million and a P/E ratio of 28.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.32.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.38%.

In related news, Director David A. Winter purchased 8,000 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,558.40.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

