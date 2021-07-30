Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.72 and last traded at $41.72. 48,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,659,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.05.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,077,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.