Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,130.00

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.76), with a volume of 30383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £175.06 million and a PE ratio of 81.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 903.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.