GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Update

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,600 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 521,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GSAH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 22,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,409. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

