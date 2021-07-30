BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,887,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BoxScore Brands stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,924,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,116. BoxScore Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

