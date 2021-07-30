EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 69.7% in July

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $55.00. 9,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

