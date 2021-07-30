180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VICI Properties by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,413,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,532 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

