Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 48.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $5,276,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $191.81 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.